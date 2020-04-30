Car Cruise

After being told to stay inside for weeks because of COVID-19, members of the Capital Area community are ready to get out and enjoy the spring weather with a car cruise.

A car cruise is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 1. It will begin in the Hobby Lobby parking lot off Harrison Avenue at the Northridge Plaza. Participants will then cruise toward downtown along Fourth Street and Euclid Avenue.

Rules:

1. Obey all traffic laws.

2. Observe social distancing, which means no gathering or groups of any size even while meeting.

3. Use headlights and stay together.

4. Stay in the car.

5. Roll down the windows and shout!

Friday is also "Light Up South Dakota," an event in which people are being asked to activate lights in hopes of a better future.

