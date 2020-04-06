Both Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson support a South Dakota Municipal League initiative to grant cities more authority to battle COVID-19. They signed onto a petition asking Gov. Kristi Noem to declare a public health emergency.
Pierre has about 14,000 residents, and Fort Pierre about 2,200, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“It’s not my intention to shut down any businesses in Pierre,” Harding told the Capital Journal on Monday.
The City Commission likely will consider an ordinance on Tuesday that would give city officials “some enforcement of the executive orders,” Harding said. He said that includes Noem’s executive order issued last week, which recommends that cities and individuals follow the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in avoiding crowds over 10 in businesses or elsewhere, and/or distances of at least 6 feet between, say, tables in a bar, and using curbside takeout service.
“Some business owners have contacted me,” Harding said. “They are all concerned about the future and how long this might last. As the governor says, whatever we do now, we have to sustain. We can’t just turn things on and off.”
“It’s a fine line,” Harding said between stopping the spread of the virus without stopping the city’s business community.
Uncertainty underlies so much of the public planning, he said.
“It changes every day. It could be more stringent tomorrow or next week.”
Hanson told the Capital Journal she has signed on to the Municipal League letter, although her name was inadvertently left off the list released Monday. She hopes Noem will make that move.
“I would like to understand why that can’t be done,” Hanson said. “As I understand it, it would give municipalities some legal ground in order to enforce the guidelines.”
Although Sioux Falls, for one, has ordered businesses to close in recent days, Hanson said, “They acknowledge they don’t have legal grounds for doing so. If someone sues them, (the city) would not win.”
Fort Pierre’s city leaders have asked their city attorney about it, Hanson said.
“We have been advised to wait until we have the legal authority.”
She said it’s a balancing act between taking measures to stop the spread of the virus without placing undue burden on the economy.
Forcing businesses to close might end up costing the city and its taxpayers a big legal bill if businesses sued over the matter, according to Hanson.
“But I also wonder what responsibility we have to the public. Isn’t there some liability if we don’t do something?”
Hanson said Monday the City Council planned to consider a resolution declaring an emergency that would authorize her and the council to
That would allow the city to arrange city employees’ work schedules and other logistics to close down city buildings and arrange more meetings to be conducted by teleconference. But the resolution also includes a clause that “the mayor shall have authority to implement additional emergency measures,” Hanson said.
A couple of bars in town have remained open, while others have been closed for a week or more.
It means that at least one of the bars still open is getting more customers than usual, because there is nowhere else to go, bar-wise, she said.
The main guidelines from the governor have been for establishments to arrange seating and limit numbers of customers to maintain a safe social distance, Hanson said.
“But if all of a sudden you have an outbreak of illness somewhere, it’s too late.”
During her Monday news conference, Noem acknowledged the municipal league’s letter.
“I am aware of the letter. I have received it. We’ve looked through it,” Noem said when asked by the Capital Journal. “It’s something they’ve asked for previously that we tried to address during the legislative session.”
“We are continuing to examine the situation and see what would be appropriate,” Noem added.
