Pierre, Fort Pierre leaders push shopping local, staying local, during pandemic

With the rise of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, especially in the southeast corner of the state, there are calls for more restrictions on some businesses, but Pierre officials are pushing to see residents buy more locally.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding on Tuesday implicitly compared Pierre to Sioux Falls during the City Commission’s weekly meeting by urging residents to continue “social distancing,” and to avoid COVID-19 “hotspots.”
Hughes County has a sixth case of COVID-19, and all six people have recovered, state Health Department officials reported on Wednesday, April 22.
Meanwhile, Minnehaha County has had 1,555 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is 84% of the state’s total 1,858 confirmed cases, and five of the state’s nine deaths from coronavirus, state officials reported.
On Tuesday, Harding said community residents should continue to practice social distancing and other measures that have appeared to contribute to relatively low numbers of coronavirus.
“There are no active cases (of coronavirus)” in Pierre and all of Hughes County, he said “We need to stay the course.”
That includes being careful about leaving home, Harding said.
“If you are going to the grocery store, we understand there are things people have to do. Just have one person go. You don’t need to take the whole family,” he said.
Harding also told people it would be wise to stay close to home and to Pierre and, by implication, to avoid Sioux Falls; a location many have called the nation’s “hotspot” of the worldwide pandemic.
“There are known hot spots in the state of South Dakota,” Harding said, not mentioning Sioux Falls, but obviously referring to it and to Minnehaha County.
“We know where those are. So if you have travel plans in the state, reconsider them,” Harding said. “Take a look at them. If you are going to travel outside of the city of Pierre, look at where you are going to stop. . . Be cautious. Make sure it’s essential. So no one brings something into Pierre. We don’t want someone to bring in the virus unknowingly.”
Sioux Falls, understandably, has taken stronger measures than Pierre in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday extended until May 15 the “no lingering” ordinance, which requires many businesses to have no more than 10 customers on their premises at any time.
Harding said what has worked for Pierre is encouraging businesses and residents — not requiring them — to take measures, such as good hygiene and staying apart from others.
All six people so far found to have a case of COVID-19 in Hughes County, including Pierre, have recovered. Which means there are not any known cases of it, Harding said Tuesday. Stanley County, including Fort Pierre, has not had a confirmed case with 30 people tested as of Wednesday, state health officials said.
“It was never my intention to close any businesses,” Harding said Tuesday, as he said some cities in the state have done. “We need to keep our businesses open.”
On Wednesday, Harding told the Capital Journal the city’s recently passed ordinance that gives the city some enforcement powers limit crowding at restaurants, bars and other businesses has not be used “up to this point.”
Failure to follow the ordinance could lead to a fine if a business allows people to get too close and form crowds. So far it hasn’t been a problem, Harding said.
“As a matter of fact, just this afternoon we had an individual with a concern. It was a question more than a complaint,” Harding said. The person told someone in the city leadership “they thought there were too many people for that distance,” at a restaurant.
“We have not looked into that yet,” Harding said, so he didn’t name the establishment.
The ordinance uses the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep crowds down to 10 or fewer people with at least 6 feet of space available between customers in an establishment.
“But members of a the same family can be together. So if a big family, of more than 10, that’s OK,” Harding said, as long as the other distancing is available for other customers.
Some businesses have taken out tables and in other ways rearranged things so the social distancing standards can be met, Harding said. Overall, the compliance of business owners and the public has been good, he said.
“We are not out to issue citations,” he said. “It’s more a reminder of what the ordinance is.”
In line with keeping things local, Harding welcomed to the commission’s podium on Tuesday the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Seiner, who this week introduced a new “Shop Where I Live,” outreach program.
This is an “online platform for small businesses to come together to sell products and services online,” she said in a news release. It’s one way to try to keep sales and sales tax revenues in the community from falling as much as they might during this pandemic, she said.
Seiner told the City Commission on Tuesday that the program already has nearly 100 items logged online and local firms are giving her positive feedback.
“I’ve been getting texts from businesses, saying ‘Thank you. This is a sale I would not have had without this platform,’” she said.
Many are concerned about how much the local economy will suffer during the pandemic, Seiner said. The chamber represents businesses in Fort Pierre, as well as Pierre, and within 15 miles or more of each city.
“We must band together as a community, now virtually, to help keep all of our local businesses functioning during this trying time,” she said in a news release Monday, April 20. “Providing this platform free of charge to our members is one way the Pierre Area Chamber is encouraging businesses to continue their operations.”
The new platform provides Pierre and Fort Pierre residents the ability to shop locally in a very local way, “from the comfort of their own homes,” according to Seiner.
Cherie Edilson, CEO of “Shop Where I Live,” said a key part of it is “having businesses sell together” to provide variety conveniently to shoppers.
“Customers really do want to shop local and support their community, but they don’t always have the time to research individual businesses online or go into multiple stores to find something,” Edilson said in Seiner’s news release.
Seiner said more products are being added to the platform regularly, so shoppers should keep shopping.
Any businesses, regardless of chamber membership status, can contact the chamber at 1-605-224-7361 and leave a message, or email kjohnson@pierre.org for more information.
To visit the Pierre Area Shop Where I Live website, go to:pierrearea.shopwhereilive.com.
