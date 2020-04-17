Pierre School District hands out a lot of lunches these days.
They hand out around 1,000 bags, three days a week, each with two meals in them for a whopping 6,000 meals a week, according to district food service Director Elizabeth Marso.
When the schools first shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic and no one really knew how things would go, the first thought for some of the food workers was how they would feed their kids.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Agriculture rolled out a way for schools to still feed their kids.
Nearly 100,000 schools served meals to 29.8 millions students a day, before the shutdown, according to schoolnutrition.org. Of those, 20.2 million are free, and 1.8 million are reduced price.
It adds up to 4.9 billion lunches annually, the website said.
In Pierre, they started only doing 120 lunches a day, Marso said.
Though five days per week, it is not close to the over 6,000 lunches they hand out in a week these days.
While off the record, school employees on both sides of the Missouri River have said they would not turn any student or child away, the bags were numbered.
Not any longer.
The USDA announced a couple weeks ago school districts could apply for waivers to be able to feed all children, not just their students. Marso and Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt were all over it, like Stanley County kids on chicken tetrazzini day.
“I don’t know that the adjustments and waivers made so much difference in the numbers but certainly helped us make it more efficient, and safe, for all involved,” Glodt said. “Liz Marso has been amazing at keeping up with those rapidly changing guidelines and making necessary adjustments.”
It has been a work in progress, Marso said, as it is for everyone else in the COVID-19 pandemic square dance.
“USDA is maximizing our services and flexibilities to ensure children and others who need food can get it during this coronavirus epidemic,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “This is a challenging time for many Americans, but it is reassuring to see President (Donald) Trump and our fellow Americans stepping up to the challenges facing us to make sure kids and those facing hunger are fed.”
The waivers allow the district, should they choose to participate, waive costs to feed kids until this pandemic subsides. As well, when they were announced, the USDA officials fast-tracked every application because they did not want any kids to go hungry.
There will also be the ability for lunch services to continue through the summer months, USDA officials said.
Though it was announced on a Friday afternoon, some schools were able to get their paperwork in right away. Others didn’t get them in until the following Monday.
The food and labor costs per week at PSD are currently estimated around $32,480 for both food and labor, according to PSD business administrator Darla Mayer.
The federal reimbursement for these meals is $3.41 for a lunch and $1.84 for breakfast, Mayer said. At 1,000 meals a day, it comes out to around $31,500 per week, she said.
“We believe with commodities taken into consideration, we are basically breaking even, or very close,” Mayer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.