In Pierre, South Dakota, some days, seven out of 10 people prefer not to give their name when asked for comment, even when the question involves COVID-19.
Others will tell you how it is, though. How it is, is not all stimulated.
Some have received their checks from the federal government's $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
Others are still waiting.
“I haven’t received it yet,” Pierre Animal Control Officer Farley Zuber said.
Though he doesn’t believe he is need of the help because he is still employed.He was adjusting the animal containment units on his truck while being interviewed.
“I’ll probably throw it in savings and hold onto it for a rainy day,” Zuber said.
Another person in town had received their check, though had not spent it yet. They plan to use it for bills “or something,” they said.
They would not give their name.
“We’re still able to work, so,” they said.
Another person said “savings, boring, huh?”
The general consensus, it seems around town is two things. Some folks in Pierre are both frugal and shy.
Of others asked, some had not received it. Some hadn’t even looked to see if it arrived, while others haven’t filed their taxes yet, citing that as a reason they are still waiting.
Others question whether they will see the promised federal stimulus checks at all.
No one said they are planning to buy a big-screen television.
The stimulus package essentially sends a check, by either direct deposit or U.S. Postal Service, for every adult, not claimed as a dependent, who makes $75,000 filing individually or $150,000 for married folks filing jointly for the amount of $1,200 for the single or $2,400 for married.
Adults claimed as dependents usually refers to college students. As well, for each approved child, and additional $500 is included.
“The IRS is committed to helping you get your Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible” the Internal Revenue Service Economic Impact Payment page said. “The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.”
There are directions to help for both, people who have filed and people who have not.
“With the first direct payments to U.S. adults from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act set to hit bank accounts this week, 35% of U.S. adults intend to use the money primarily to pay bills,” Jefferey Jones reported in a Gallup Poll article. “Another 16% say they will purchase essential items like food or gas with the money. Twenty-nine percent expect to save or invest it, with smaller percentages planning to donate it to charity or spend it on nonessential items.”
Around one in four people did not even expect a check, according to the poll Jones said.
