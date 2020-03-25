Gov. Kristi Noem announced during a Tuesday news conference that public schools across the state would be closed until at least May 1.
There are up to 5,000 lunches being distributed in some school districts, Noem said. She said she is pleased with the stories about areas where students do not have access to the internet, where teachers are “going above and beyond” by delivering assignment packets for students personally.
“It’s been amazing to me, just from the people across South Dakota that are telling not only are teachers delivering instructional plans to students, but many of them are tailoring them to the individual child’s needs,” Noem said.
In the capital area, both the Stanley County School District and the Pierre School District continue to hand out meals for their students every weekday, “continuing on until school resumes again normally, SCSD Superintendent Daniel Hoey wrote.
In the Pierre District, though Oahe Head Start students are definitely included in the lunch count, some people weren’t altogether sure. In the first days, staff were instructed to write down the names of Head Start students who retrieved meals, but on Wednesday, a list was printed with their names to add to the pile of lists from all the schools at the meal delivery locations.
Those not cleared to speak on the subject said off the record they aren’t going to turn any student away who needs a meal.
This was reflected in conversations from both districts, independently, on both sides of the Missouri River.
With school now closed for sure until May 1, and most teachers in the public school system not accustomed to teaching via the internet, there is a bit of a learning curve for both teachers and students.
Neither capital area school district, nor the South Dakota Department of Education, had responded to emails inquiring how the roll out of distance learning was going, how everyone is adjusting to the situation and what May 1 will look like for students.
The final test at the end of every high schooler’s year to help the U.S. and South Dakota Departments of Education determine the progress of their students has been waived, announced Noem on Tuesday.
It doesn’t change the fact students still need to be prepared for the future. There is a reason not everyone home schools, and even more reason why most home schooling does not always equate secondary education.
“These teachers are committed to their students,” Noem said. “I think we’ve always known that they love these kids. They care about their future. They want to make sure they don’t fall behind no matter what’s going on in our state, in our country.”
Students, the young and those who want to learn generally seem more resilient than others because they are open to new ideas, theories and instruction, studies have shown. It won’t be a problem for students to learn what they need to continue moving forward. The question remains: Will what they need be established and available in time?
To graduate. To go to college. To move from eighth grade to high school.
“There are benchmarks that I’m sure we will be discussing with our Department of Education, with local school administrators, that our kids will be expected to meet,” Noem said. “However, the federal standardized testing requirements have been waived. There will be no reporting requirements to the federal government on testing and what those scores would be at that level. At the state, I’m sure the school districts will continue their assessments as best they can in this unique situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.