On March 12, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced it would extend spring break at the state’s six public universities in South Dakota through this Friday, March 20.
In further response to the COVID-19 situation, the Regents have added more system actions. Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online.
On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.
The board will communicate any changes in course delivery again on March 27.
Dakota State University - Madison states that, as of March 16, there are no confirmed cases on the Dakota State campus, or in Lake County. A decision regarding commencement will be announced no later than Easter weekend. Select campus offices will remain open at this time to support students, faculty, and staff. The library will be open limited hours to DSU staff and students only, and dining services will be open limited hours for students and staff working on campus. For more information, call the DSU Coronavirus Hotline at 605-291-2351, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT. Messages left after hours will be returned the next workday. DSU’s most up-to-date information is available at www.dsu.edu.
