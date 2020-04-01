Many have opinions about the federal government's $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. Some seem impressed with their own generosity in their ability to divulge an opinion.
Not everyone wants to put a name to it.
Regarding the package passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, the reaction of folks on both sides of the Missouri River in the capital area is no different from any other opinion.
Most share, until a name is requested. Two people did share.
Hurrying out in between customers to spray and wipe down the handles and front of the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 in Fort Pierre, Amanda Johnson paused briefly to share her opinion before heading back in to take care of customers who arrived to pump gas.
Johnson does not have plans for the stimulus check from the relief package.
“I’m not making a plan until I see it,” Midco technician Don Erwin of Pierre said while filling his work truck with gas at a different gas station.
Erwin’s son is away at college, out of work because of shutdown due to the virus, and needs some help with rent. He will most likely use it to help his son, he said.
Between both sides of the river, some folks didn’t know there was a stimulus package.
A handful shared the view they would believe it when they saw it.
A few people were displeased with the idea.
One won’t receive it if he has to fill out anything, he said.
Another woman is going to make sure to put it away and save it, because while business is good now, working for a business deemed essential, she doesn’t know what the coming months will bring.
The package is designed for people who make under $75,000 a year. For people who are single earners, or filing separately, the relief comes in the form of $1,200. For married couples filing jointly, it will be $2,400.
In the case of children, there will be a $500 addition for each non-adult qualifying child.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC direct deposits could go out within three weeks, according to Forbes on Monday.
