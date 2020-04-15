Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. This seems to be the logic and lesson of the day, or for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, in the case of Pierre School District board meetings.
Board members met via video chat in the regularly scheduled time slot on Tuesday. With school not opening until at least August, the web meeting is the new norm. There were 22 people in the Zoom meeting, along with 17 people watching from home, district Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt said in an email.
He said he has never conducted a meeting in this manner this before, and the closest thing might be when a board member has phoned in due to other circumstances.
“Our tech director, Bryan Linn, has done an amazing job with staff and students during this time,” Glodt wrote. “Unbelievable how good he is and how many emails I get from staff calling him a saint, etc. Anyway, he worked with individual board members to ensure they would be able to do so from home. Given the fact that we needed an executive session to discuss negotiations, we had to schedule three different Zoom meetings. I was most concerned about all board members being able to navigate those. With Bryan’s training, it went off without a hitch.”
Another non-hitch for the evening was an award from the South Dakota Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (SDASCD).
“This year, SDASCD would like to congratulate Mr. Troy Wiebe as its 2020 South Dakota Curriculum Leader of the Year,” officials said. “Mr. Wiebe works tirelessly to ensure that his colleagues are provided the necessary resources, staff development, and support to be successful in helping all students reach their potential. He is well respected within his own district and across the state for his effective leadership skills, humble enthusiasm and passion for education, and his commitment to excellence, making him an instrumental member of not only the Pierre School District, but also the South Dakota educational system. Congratulations, Mr. Wiebe, on this well-deserved honor.”
