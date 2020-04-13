T.F. Riggs High School junior Emma Lusk has made 115 masks to serve as protection from COVID-19. She has given them to family and friends, even mailing some masks to people in other states. She delivered her last 25 to the Helmsley Center.
“I volunteer at the Helmsley Center at Avera St. Mary's Hospital,” Lusk said. “Until recently, with the social distancing keeping me from working there, I was a greeter. I would sit at the front desk, welcome people, and point them in the right direction for what they needed.”
“After keeping in touch with my coordinator at Helmsley, Director Kellie Yackley, I thought making masks would be a good way to step up and help,” Lusk said.
She also makes telephone calls to “the tons of other volunteers who have to stay at home now. I ask how they are doing, keep them talking, keeping up the connection and keeping up their spirit.”
Lusk learned to sew through a summer recreation sewing class in Pierre.
“In making the masks, it’s pretty much me in our basement, with a sewing machine and an ironing board,” Lusk said. “Basically, I sew them inside-out to hide the stitching, and then I have to iron them. They are reusable; you can wash them as many times as you need to.”
“It’s quite simple. I bought the materials, and some was given to me by others who wanted to help in some way. I used the pattern from Avera’s website. I’ve used about 8-to-10 yards of material for these 115 masks. I’ve gotten so that it takes me about 15 minutes to make one mask,” Lusk said. “After a little break, I’ll probably make more, because of the high need for masks, and to donate more of them to people who need them.”
Her family includes several health care workers. Her grandmother, mother, aunt, and at least one cousin are all nurses, and she has numerous friends who are nurses and family/friends who are in the health care field in some manner.
After completing a required informational form for record-keeping and safety procedures, Lusk and her father, Dan, delivered the last 25 masks and the form to a drop-off box at Helmsley.
Among high school sports and the honor society, Lusk also belongs to Gov2Gov, a student-helping-students program. She is also a member of the Capital Area United Way.
