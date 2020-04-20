On Monday, April 20, South Dakota Department of Health officials said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had reached 1,685. That’s a daily average of 40.1 cases during the 42 days since the first case was announced on March 10, according to an analysis of the figures provided by the department.
The numbers reported every day about noon by the health department are based on figures as of about 5 p.m. the previous day, according to health officials.
A total of 12,326 people have been tested, with 1,685, or 13.67% testing positive, and 10,641, or 86.33%, testing negative.
The numbers of cases in Hughes County — five — and Stanley County — none — remained the same in Monday’s report.
