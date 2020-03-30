The Board of Directors of Special Olympics South Dakota have informed the Vermillion Organizing Committee that the 2020 State Summer Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials said the nature of this world-wide crisis is ever-changing, and with the safety of the athletes and volunteers being at the forefront of priorities, it has been decided the games will be canceled for the year. With so much uncertainty and many moving parts, Special Olympics International has determined that rescheduling the event this year is not possible.
“Our State Summer Games is always a really exceptional event for everyone, and we are devastated that we can’t have it this year,” President and CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota Darryl Nordquist said. “While we are sad to have to cancel, we are looking forward to holding the 2021 State Summer Games in Vermillion next spring.”
