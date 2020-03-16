The South Dakota Department of Education’s Office of Child and Adult Nutrition Services has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow for school food services to continue during this time of unexpected school closures.
All meals are free to children.
The department has a webpage - https://doe.sd.gov/coronavirus/foodservice.aspx - denoting which school districts and sponsor agencies are continuing school food services during this time. This webpage will be updated daily around 8 a.m. CDT.
This may not be an exhaustive list as some sites may be offering food services that the department is not yet aware of. As of print time, Pierre and Stanley County School District were not on the list. Meal serving site methods will vary by location. Contact your local school district or sponsoring agency for more details.
