The number of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota went up by 4 in a day, to 17, the state Department of Health reported on Thursday. The four added deaths were in Minnehaha County, which has 2,038 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 83.2% of the state’s total of 2,449 people who have tested positive.
The number of people in Hughes County who have tested positive for COVID-19 went up by two, to eight; seven of them have recovered. Stanley County’s positive cases now number seven, up one from Wednesday. It’s been a quick rise with the first case found on Friday, April 24; none yet have recovered.
A total of 17,028 people across the state have been tested, with 14,579 — 85.6% — testing negative, meaning no COVID-19.
Of the 2,449 people who have been tested, 1,573 have recovered; 859 are “active cases,” and 17 have died.
A total of 173 people have “ever” been hospitalized with the virus since the first case was found in the state on March 10; 76 of them currently are hospitalized.
The increase in coronavirus case on Thursday of 76 compared with Wednesday's report was not much at odds with the downward trend since April 16, according to health department figures. The average daily increase over two weeks had been 86.6; averaging 99.1 per day the first seven days and 74 per day from April 23-29. However, the daily increases the four previous days - April 26-29 - were 65, 33, 68 and 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.