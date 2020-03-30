The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota was at 101 by noon on Monday, March 30, according to the state Department of Health's website. That's up 11 from the Sunday count.
There are COVID cases now of people who live in 30 of the state's 66 counties, including 4 of the 22 West River counties comprising 12 cases; five of them in Pennington County which includes Rapid City.
The county-by-county count is based on a person's place of residence.
There is one person in Hughes County who has tested positive, an inmate in the state Women's Prison in Pierre, officials announced last Monday, March 23. The woman is isolated and doing well, prison spokesman Michael Winder told the Capital Journal last week.
There are no cases in Stanley County.
For a full report on the latest data, including county-by-county and by age group, from the health department, check the images on this story.
