Like a light out of the darkness, briefly a beacon will shine.
Well, for 20 minutes on Facebook Live until school reopens.
The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre, following suit with the state, and most of the nation, has closed its doors to the public in hopes of flattening the curve on the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“It wasn’t necessarily the easiest decision for us, but with the school closing, we don’t want to have the kids meet at the Discovery Center and exchange viruses,” Executive Director Rhea Waldman said. “Not a good idea. That, for us, was the determining factor that we say, as long as the schools are open, it doesn’t matter if it’s our community and a couple of kids see each other in school, and then at the Discovery Center. As soon as the schools are closed, we want to make sure that we can do whatever we can to help prevent any spread that isn’t necessary.”
Because most of the high school kids are allowed to use internet with less supervision than are youngsters, the South Dakota Board of Education, the internet and YouTube will probably take care of most of the children with online classes temporarily. There isn’t much for the youngsters at home.
Until now.
“What we are doing for today, Anne Lewis started doing a little snippet on Facebook Live at 10 o’clock every morning for this week through Friday,” Waldman said. “She is going to do a little snippet on how to be an explorer. It’s just 20 minutes on Facebook Live. Right now, it’s mostly geared towards elementary kids. Just to engage them a little bit and see ‘what does it take to be an explorer’ and how can they become explorers over this time.”
With a window, or even a jacket, hat and a back yard, anyone can do it, she said.
“You can be an explorer even if you are in quarantine,” Waldman said. “Because you can explore things in the safety of your home or go into your garden, or wherever you can.”
With more than 130 people watching on Monday, with folks from Iowa and North Dakota, Waldman said it was “awesome.”
“It was fantastic,” Waldman said. “That was great and as I said we are going to do this definitely at 10 o’clock every morning for this week, and depending how things are going next week, we will keep doing this.”
For pre-k and middle school children, the Discovery Center will post educational opportunities on how to get the different age groups involved in, and excited about, hands-on things to do at home. Therefore, they have something to do as well, Waldman said.
At the end of the week, Waldman expects they will be better prepared for another week.
The Discovery Center depends on the United Way for a large sum of its funding. Through initiatives they have in conjunction with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, the Gold program, they hope to be able to redirect the funds to make online interactive programs anyone can access through the internet. All of those places, along with the schools, are closed.
“I think that would be a great service to our community — to keep some educational opportunities going for all the kids that have to stay home,” Waldman added.
There is now even an exhibit about the coronavirus, she said.
“Over the weekend, a couple of people at least got to see it,” Waldman said. “As soon as schools are opening and as soon as we can open again, we actually have an exhibit up to understand what is going on with coronavirus.”
