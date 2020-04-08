From anxiety about health and the economy, to the loss of jobs, routines, and physical connection, COVID-19 is impacting South Dakotans’ mental health. Local mental health practitioners and others join host Stephanie Rissler to discuss issues and resources for supporting everyone from our elderly, to children, to health care providers.
Join Rissler and guests on the next episode of South Dakota FOCUS, Thursday, April 9, 8 p.m. Central Time on SDPB1 and SDPB.org/live.
Guests include:
- Bishop Constanze Hagmaier – South Dakota Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church
- Chabli Hodge – public school counselor Vermillion School District
- Rick Kahler – financial therapist Kahler Financial
- Sheri Nelson – suicide prevention director 211 HelpLine
- Kelli Willis – behavioral health therapist Sanford Health
Join the conversation by texting 956-7372 or emailing SDFocus@sdpb.org.
