Secretary of Health says more than 99% of South Dakota COVID infections still to come; Noem will let kids go back to school

As of Tuesday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Health website showed a total of 2,313 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19. During a Tuesday news conference, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon re-emphasized her previous estimate that 30% of the state’s residents will eventually get infected.
Based on the U.S. Census Bureau population estimate of 884,659, that means Malsam-Rysdon is projecting that 265,398 South Dakotans will ultimately get COVID-19.
This also means that more than 99% of Malsam-Rysdon’s projected COVID-19 infections are still to come. Officials have said the vast majority of patients will experience minor symptoms, however.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Malsam-Rysdon’s boss, Gov. Kristi Noem, unveiled her “Back to Normal” plan for the state. Officials believe that mitigation efforts have “flattened the curve” enough that the COVID-19 cases will be spread far enough apart so not to overwhelm South Dakota’s health care system.
Officials still believe the peak infection time for the state will occur in mid-June. They also believe they will now need totals of 2,200 hospital beds and 600 ventilators.
Roughly a month ago, officials believed they would need 5,000 hospital beds and 1,300 ventilators to meet peak demand.
“South Dakotans have taken personal responsibility for their health and safety seriously. They have done a tremendous job practicing good public hygiene and social distancing. Together, we’ve cut our projected peak infection rate by more than 75%,” Noem said Tuesday.
Noem’s plans for getting South Dakota back on track include steps to allow public schools to send students back to class for the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
When the Capital Journal questioned Noem about the likelihood of children returning to their classrooms for the end of this academic year, she emphasized this is a decision for local school districts to make.
“I think they will all probably pursue some kind of modified action plan. I don’t think any districts will really go back to school full-time. They may bring kids in in stages, maybe, 10 to 12 kids -- work with them,” Noem said.
“There have been several school districts that have reached out to us and said that they have some kids that they haven’t heard from since school was closed. So, those kids and their parents, we don’t know what they’ve been doing,” Noem added of the concerns some in the state have for students and their parents.
Other major provisions of Noem’s plan to get the state going again include:
- Everyone continuing to practice good hygiene, particularly in terms of social distancing and handwashing;
- Requiring hospitals to reserve 30% of their beds for COVID patients;
- Encouraging employers to allow employees to work from home when manageable;
- Continuing to restrict visitors to hospitals and senior care facilities; and
- Encouraging retail operations to resume, while enforcing reasonable physical distancing, good hygiene and plenty of cleaning.
“I have let science, facts, and data drive our decision-making, and we will continue to do so,” Noem added. “The plan I am unveiling today continues to put the power of decision-making into the hands of the people – where it belongs.”
For more specific information, go to https://covid.sd.gov.
