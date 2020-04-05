As the nation faces two almost invisible crises simultaneously, the SARS-nCoV-2 pandemic that causes COVID-19 infection and the resulting assault on small businesses, both increasing by degrees of exponents, the capital area of South Dakota, though partially insulated, still sees troubles.
The national unemployment rate rose by 4.4% according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported April 3. It rose by 1.4 million people to 7.1 million in March.
Employment in leisure and hospitality fell by 459,000, mainly from food services and drinking places, the report said.
The capital area is somewhat insulated, as many businesses have such deep local roots, it would take more than a pandemic, flood and a who knows to uproot them.
Still, it is a struggle for Bruce Kessler and Gator’s Pizza at the mall.
“You know, not great,” Kessler said regarding his flow of customers. “I mean, it’s a totally different environment compared to a month ago.”
Kessler’s priories are keeping the rent, electricity, employees and bills paid, he said. To compensate for the new environment, as with many restaurants across the nation now, he is only open for takeout.
“We are trying,” Kessler said. “ I don’t know how long we can go at this rate. But we are going to keep going until we stop, I guess.”
It is tough, he said. Even running specials all the time, he only gets rushes some evenings.
His rent, along with his other bills, aren’t due until April 15, and he doesn’t know how his creditors and people he has to pay will do yet. It’s still too early to tell, he said.
“I’m current,” Kessler said. “Now. I don’t have any doubts that they’re going to have no choice but to have to work with us.”
He has applied for Small Business Administration loans through the government’s new relief program, but said he is always skeptical when government and help are used in the same sentence.
“It sounds good in theory,” Kessler said.
He is not waiting for the help.
“I’m sure not laying down and waiting for that to be my savior,” Kessler said. “I’m waking up every morning and being innovative and creative. There’s three things I say I need to be to make this thing work, innovative, creative and present.”
One innovation he calls his C-19 survival pack, his Friday night special.
Not only was there food in the pack, but a sixer of Corona beer, for the age appropriate, and container of hand wipes.
He admits, a little bit of humor keeps one sane in tough times.
Another example is on Mondays and Tuesdays when he offers a special for first responders.
He admits he has let first responders eat in the restaurant.
There are always fewer than 10 and he has watched them eat in their cars in the parking lot, Kessler said.
Kessler won’t be open on Easter, but he is thinking about closing for Sundays going forward.
“The community has wrapped their arms around me,” Kessler said.
He has received nice comments on Facebook, where he posts his daily specials, and phone calls expressing compliments, but that’s not all he’s received, he said.
“I have some threatening phone calls too,” Kessler said. “People telling me that I am putting my customers and my staff in danger because I’m still open. So it’s not all warm and fuzzies.”
Around the nation, including places hardest hit like New York and California, where the whole state is shutdown. Restaurants are still open.
President Donald Trump was pleased by the story of folks from New York City standing at appropriate distances during his Saturday news conference.
Down the hill from the mall is Big Tom’s Diner, owned by Heath Olson and his folks.
“We’re doing all right,” Olson said. “We’re riding the ship. It seems like the community is kind of rallying behind the local businesses.”
A new edition for the corona-complex was carhop service in the front parking lot, and people are starting to get the hang of it, he said.
“I am just trying to get as many people as I can through the doors (metaphorically),” Olson said. “And just do it as safely as humanly possible.”
Though he has lost most of his catering business, he still does a little with the Department of Health and some at Avera Hospital, too.
Every bit helps.
“I don’t know what you can do,” Olson said. “Other than what we are doing. Just like everybody else.”
With only seven employees, Olson considers himself a little lucky. He has been able to keep hours close to what they normally are because people are utilizing phone in orders, the drive through and the carhop service. It is slower, though, he said.
“I’m fortunate enough not to have 30-40 people working for me, and have to lay off half of them,” Olson said. “That would be terrible. I am very grateful I don’t have to do that to people.”
Closer to downtown is the family owned and operated Branding Iron Bistro.
“We are trying our best to stay open for as long as we can, so we can keep come of our employees here,” Dayza Nelson of Branding Iron Bistro said.
She said they still see a good deal of their regulars, just not in such a regular way.
With safety precautions in place like every employee wears a mask while working and they don’t allow more than 10 inside at once, though some still do choose to sit a spell.
When they do, they all observe good distances like six feet apart, she said.
“We mainly have people come and using the app,” Nelson said.
There is an application one can download to a smartphone to allow people to pick up their orders at a designated pickup location, or they can ask for curbside delivery for the order.
Just across the Missouri River in Fort Pierre is Nathan Gerlach and Pizza Ranch.
“We’re doing OK,” Gerlach said. “ The buffet was the majority of our business. You know, that hurts, but our pickup and carryout and delivery stuff has picked up quite a bit. But I am missing the buffet, that’s for sure.”
Now, safety is the only thing on the buffet line.
“We are going to do what’s best for everybody,” Gerlach said. “We are doing the contactless delivery and curbside carryout, along with normal carryout and delivery.”
They are applying for some of the SBA, but he is unsure of what the immediate future looks like other than trying to keep his employees paid, along with the other bills.
“We have several employees that are still working,” Gerlach said. “They’ve got families to take care of, we want to make sure they are getting their pay too.”
His opinion is “small businesses are huge in this town,” and they are here for each other, Gerlach said.
“I’d hate to see anybody not make it through this,” Gerlach said. “But I don’t know. It’s scary.”
Most of the restaurants seem to think it is sustainable, for the time being. The short-term time being.
Other places, such as the Silver Spur in Fort Pierre announced on Facebook they would be closing their doors during the crisis.
“For the safety of our staff and patrons, we are making the call to close up for a while,” the March 26 post by Silver Spur said. “Thank you all for your patronage and we’ll see you on the other side of this pandemic. Stay safe and healthy.
As long as Big Tom’s Diner can pay the bills and employees, and Olson can “ride his ship” through the tumultuous waters ahead, he will be happy, Olson said.
“It’s going OK,” Olson said. “I am worried about what’s going to happen in the future. But we all are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.