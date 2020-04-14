COVID-19 infections continue to increase in South Dakota, with 88 of the new cases being from the Smithfield plant in Minnehaha County, Tuesday April 14.
State head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton has been the daily voice of guidance for the state, and always with Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon near. Tuesday was no different.
First the update, then numbers. No new deaths, no new updates to the community map, but one new hospitalization, reported Clayton.
According to Clayton, Coddington County had one new case of COVID-19. There were five in Lincoln and 115 in Minnehaha Counties. Again, 88 of the 115 are from the Smithfield plant.
The ages reported were seven in the 0-19 age group, 22 in the 20-29, 34 in the 30-39, 29 in the 40-49, 19 in the 50-59, nine in the 60-69 and one in the 70-79 age group. Of 75 were male and 46 female.
The state reported 54 new individuals recovered from COVID-19, as well to reflect in the every day at noon updates on the SD website for COVID-19. There were 174 negative test results performed Monday, too.
“We do have 438 Smithfield employees that are part of our COVID-19 case count,” Clayton said.
Smithfield accounts for 57% of Minnehaha County’s cases and for 44% of the state’s.
Minnehaha accounts for more than 77% of the number of positive cases in South Dakota.
The six people who have died accounts for an unusually small number compared to the world rates. South Dakota is at at 0.61%. The world rate, so far, is around 2.5%, and it is bound to fluctuate more.
The number of people recovered is still short three-fourths of its numbers, as the state continues to grow in positive numbers. There are 261 people recovered in South Dakota, 26% of the estimated 80% forecasted.
The general consensus worldwide for recovery is around 80%.
The one number closer to the mark of predictions is the number of hospitalizations. There have been 45 so far, and at 4.55%, it is only 0.45% away for the predicted five or so to require hospitalization.
“Well, I think it’s important to know that based on the assumption of how impact of COVID-19 will be experienced in the state, that we do anticipate a minimum of 30% of the population will become infected with this novel virus,” Clayton said. “We are aware of the increase in numbers, and that’s something that we are actively working to identify those individuals through testing to conduct investigation to identify that they can safely isolate to home, and that we identify their close contacts and that they’re notified. Really on that containment side of the mitigation measures, the other piece is some of the community mitigation pieces where we have focused on encouraging people to stay at home as well as to have other social distancing practices. Even with all of those pieces, we do anticipate that our number will continue to rise in the state. It’s not unlike what many other states in the nation are experiencing at this time. We are focused on preventing cases, as best we can.”
Smithfield officials have said they will continue to pay their employees despite the two-week closure, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“The testing is free,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “So, the Smithfield employees who have symptoms do not have to pay for that, and is being provided by the Smithfield health plan provider, in addition to other local resources within the community and we anticipate there will be additional testing resources available to this group.”
