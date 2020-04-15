Late Wednesday, Smithfield Foods CEO Kenneth Sullivan said his company is also closing a Cudahy, Wisconsin dry sausage and bacon plant for two weeks, along with a Martin City, Missouri facility that specializes in packing hams.
The company had already closed its Sioux Falls plant amid similar concerns.
“Without plants like Sioux Falls running, other further processing facilities like Martin City cannot function,” Sullivan stated. “This is why our government has named food and agriculture critical infrastructure sectors and called on us to maintain operations and normal work schedules.”
“From farm to fork, our nation’s food workers, American family farmers and the many others in the supply chain are vital to the security of our country,” Sullivan added.
