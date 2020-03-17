According to a department release, the decision to close all Social Security offices for in-person service protects the population the department serves — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov, and local offices continue to provide services over the phone.
If you need help from Social Security, first visit www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and more – from any of your devices. Most Social Security questions can be answered online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Visit Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
Over the phone, your local office can still provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions, and provide other services.
If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, the department will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, we will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing.
If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call 1-800-772-1213. It has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.
