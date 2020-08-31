Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Monday.

30 (+3 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1 (Same as Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5,972,356

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

182,622

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

13,509 (+ 992 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,730 (+ 548 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

167 (+2 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

76 (- 4 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments