Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

15

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

5,023,649

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

161,842

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

9,663

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 4,894 of these are men, while 4,769 are women.

 

1,146 (+163 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

146

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

63

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments