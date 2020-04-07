The six deaths South Dakota officials attributed to COVID-19 infections as of Tuesday are, unfortunately, only the beginning for a state whose leaders are projecting as many as 18,000 fatalities from the coronavirus.
In the face of such havoc and heartbreak, Gov. Kristi Noem is asking South Dakotans to observe today as a “Day of Prayer.”
Noem asks South Dakotans: “To pray for success in our fight against this disease; to pray for comfort for those who have lost someone; to pray for strength for all of those who continue to fight, both in South Dakota and around the world.”
Moreover, Noem issued an executive order to those age 65 and over in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. Also, the order directs people of any age in these counties who have certain serious underlying medical conditions to stay at home.
“We are at a critical juncture. So we’re asking these two groups in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties—those who are most vulnerable—to really take this seriously and stay home for three weeks. That will help us further flatten the curve,” Noem said.
Also, the number of infections is not expected to peak in South Dakota until at least mid-June, while Noem said she expects the mitigation efforts of social distancing to continue through August.
Tuesday, the number infected in South Dakota reached 320, while the number listed as “recovered” reached 98.
South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said for someone to be considered recovered, he or she must meet three criteria:
- Be free from fever for at least three days;
- Be free of all COVID-19 symptoms; and
- Be isolated for at least seven days.
COVID-19 Breakdown
Confirmed cases for South Dakota: 320 (+32)
By County:
Stanley - 0
Hughes - 3 (0)
Lincoln-27 (+4)
Minnehaha-165 (+25)
Yankton - 15 (-3)
Confirmed cases for U.S.:
374,329 (+43,438)
By State:
New York - 141,100
New Jersey - 41,090
Michigan - 17,221
Louisiana - 14,867
California - 14,336
Confirmed cases for World:
1.4 million
By Nation:
U.S. - 374,329
Spain - 140,511
Italy - 135,586
Germany - 105,604
France - 98,984
