Organizers at the South Dakota Discovery Center are joining other local organizations in a special Giving Tuesday on May 5, a new global day of giving and unity called #GivingTuesdayNow.
Traditionally calling on people to celebrate the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the global GivingTuesday organization is centered on encouraging people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. The May 5 date has been added to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance to come together and support each other during this turbulent time,” Discovery Center board member Kim Brakke said. “The Discovery Center is doing its part to educate young people, stay connected with scientists and to bring a much needed smile to everyone. But, we must find ways to make up for lost revenue to keep paying our staff and to continue offering remote programs. Our hope is that people will keep the South Dakota Discovery Center in mind, supporting the organization where they can.”
Fun content for families and students of all ages continues to be made freely available through the Center’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Staff are working on digital content for their paid classes, including Itty Bitty Einsteins, which takes place every first and third Saturday of the month for early learners, and the Learning Pathways program, which takes curious young people along a chosen path of in-depth scientific learning from pre-K to high school.
“We are excited to join the #GivingTuesdayNow community,” center Executive Director Dr. Rhea Waldman said. “We will use this opportunity to thank our donors and supporters and highlight how our staff has adapted and innovated our hands-on science programs. We hope people will consider joining in the appreciation and donate to one of the many great local organizations that support our community, including the Discovery Center.”
To kick off, the Center is asking people to post a “science selfie” to social media along with a description of how they benefit from the center with the hashtag #AdvocateForScience. Tag the South Dakota Discovery Center on Facebook before May 5 to be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card. All purchases from the store can be made online at sd-discovery.org. Items will then be prepared for limited-contact, curbside pickup.
The Center is open to all. As the first institution of its kind in South Dakota, the Center’s mission has grown from introducing children and their families to science through an acclaimed exhibit hall to including the instruction of educators at all levels and enhancing scientific understanding through programming geared at inspiring creative minds and critical thinking in all ages.
Visit sd-discovery.org to learn more about its mission and find membership information. Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a “day that encourages people to do good.” It is now a global movement, find out more at givingtuesday.org.
