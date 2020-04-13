In 1984, Huey Lewis and The News wanted a new drug. In 2020, South Dakota is going to get one for COVID-19.
A new drug trial that is, using an old malaria drug to conduct a first-of-its-kind statewide clinical test, Gov. Kristi Noem announced from a podium inside the Sanford Center in Sioux Falls, Monday April 13.
The drug is called hydroxychloroquine.
“We are going on offense against this virus,” Vice President of Sanford Health Micah Aberson said.
After making sure health care providers throughout South Dakota were on board, Noem spent time last week communicating with folks on the federal virus task force in Washington, D.C., such as Vice President Mike Pence, among others to make sure South Dakota was ready, she said.
“We are going to be the first state in the nation to run a statewide clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine,” Noem said. “It will be used to fight COVID-19 and the team behind me, Sanford Health, has helped lead this effort.”
It’s all in.
Avera Health, Monument Health and Sanford Health are all working together in the first state-endorsed statewide clinical trial available in the U.S. The goal is to not only help take care of people in the state, but to help the world with its information collected in the trial.
There are other tests being conducted, in other states and areas. However, due to to South Dakota's population and collaboration of medical providers, something new is about to happen.
But, there is a catch. There is still hope as well. As long as hope is digested with a generous portion of reality pie.
As of the new informational update on the SD COVID-19 website published Monday the totals are 868 positive cases of COVID-19, 44 hospitalized with still only six deaths.
There were no new deaths reported and only one new hospitalization, with 10 more folks recovered.
The hope is after conducting a clinical trial, there will be more information on the usefulness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for people suffering symptoms of COVID-19.
“It takes research and it takes a lot of information to determine what is a successful treatment,” Sanford Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle said. “What is the therapy that we can use for a patient with COVID-19? And by doing research and by doing clinical trials, we can determine if medications, like hydroxychloroquine, can have an impact on the disease progression. And it brings hope.”
The catch really isn’t a catch -- it’s the reality of the situation.
Clinical trials take a long time. Doctors are not going to cut corners in a research trial. The answers will not happen overnight, or next week and maybe not even next month, or year.
When they are rushed, and questionable, their professional colleagues call them out on it, such as in the case of the article published by French doctors on the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat COVID-19.
The Atlantic reported the French doctors’ article caught the eye of a celebrity doctor who in turn went on “Fox news to talk about hydroxychloroquine 21 times,” since then, it reported April 6.
The article also caught the eye of doctors such as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, and others. Some have publicly the test was not conducted correctly and is anecdotal evidence at best.
The difference between anecdotal evidence and factual science was best described recently in the Washington Post when journalists in the newspaper's fact-check division said using anecdotal evidence would be like using Yelp reviews for a clinical trial.
The trial being conducted will use the same drugs as the one previously published and seen as anecdotal. The one multiple celebrities, not all doctors, have endorsed.
In South Dakota there are two components to the clinical trial, Sutter said.
There will be a registry trial for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. For hospitalized patients, the infected can receive either hydroxychloroquine or both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for treatment. Outpatients will only receive hydroxychloroquine, she said.
The second portion the clinical trial will consist of randomized studies, Suttle said. First, there will be one for people exposed to COVID-19 infections, including health care workers and other frontline staff.
The other will be for high-risk individuals, such as people ages 60 or above, as well as those with chronic medical conditions who have possible exposure to the virus, Suttle said.
Both will be blind tests with placebos, meaning people will not know if they are taking the medication or placebo.
Hydroxychloroquine comes in an azithromycin-like dose called a Z-Pack, Suttle said. It is ingested with a high initial dose and tapered off over a few days.
The hope is it will enter the subject’s cells and block the virus from being able to penetrate its membrane to replicate and thus infect a new host. The results are, because hydroxychloroquine stays in the system for up to 50 days it could prevent, as well as evict the SARS-nCOV-2.
This would mean it to worked as the drug was originally intended to for malaria prevention.
Currently hydroxychloroquine is also used to treat lupus and severe rheumatoid arthritis.
Kaiser Health News has posted an article March 25 stating “hoarding of hydroxychloroquine needs to stop.” In the article it reported the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy in six states have taken steps to limit “inappropriate prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine.”
Another hope is the drug performs as an anti-inflammatory as well as a blocker.
The clinical trial will begin with 2,000 people, but ultimately treat up to 100,000 with the amount of doses SD has in its possession, Noem said.
The 2,000 people will be part of the blind test including placebos testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and the 100,000 doses is for the registry trial, Suttle said.
The registry trial is for anyone who has tested positive and after discussing with the primary physician on the subject, could be able to take the drug.
To see if hydroxychloroquine works as intended, as a blocker, it will take a good deal of time and patience before results are seen.
After the trial begins, 2,000 people will be selected after being screened, which could take time. After at least 50 days, the first set of information from the people could be extracted. This is around two months.
With hope there must be patience.
“Effective therapies for COVID-19 are urgently needed,” James P. Kiley, director, Division of Lung Diseases, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, said last week. “Hydroxychloroquine has showed promise in a lab setting against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and preliminary reports suggest potential efficacy in small studies with patients. However, we really need clinical trial data to determine whether hydroxychloroquine is effective and safe in treating COVID-19.”
