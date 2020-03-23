South Dakota saw several new developments in the COVID-19 situation on Monday: Some bad, but some good.
The bad news is with the new seven cases announced by Gov. Kristi Noem, there are now three people hospitalized. These are the first confirmed to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. All seven of the cases are from Beadle County.
The good news is, despite some obvious communication breakdowns in the past weeks, South Dakota now has the ability to test for the SARS-nCoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in not only its State Health Laboratory, but also at Avera Hospitals.
“The Avera Institute for Human Genetics has worked closely with the governor’s office as well as the state health department to establish guidelines on how pending tests are processed,” Avera spokesman Jake Iverson stated via news release. “This additional testing site will allow processing of up to 200 tests per day. Avera will have the ability to enter these results directly into the patient’s AveraChart electronic medical record.”
Until now, the testing was only done by the state’s lab on 4th Street in Pierre.
“We hope the addition of more testing sites will expedite results and calm worries,” Clinical Vice President of the Avera Laboratory Service Line Dr. Bruce Prouse said.
This is not just a two-week problem, Noem said. Based on data and models running scenarios South Dakota may not see its peak of infections until late spring or even early summer.
“Common sense still needs to prevail,” Noem said. “I need every single South Dakotan to be diligent, to be responsible and to think about your neighbors. Being a good community member means that if you are sick, please stay home. If you think you are infected, call your provider. Call your doctor before going into their emergency room or into their clinic.”
The testing will still be done in order of priority. Starting with the front line of health care workers, followed by immunosuppressed and people with health conditions.
“Health care worker exposure is a concern,” Noem said. “And we have to continue to mitigate the risk by being smart.”
“All test results will be sent to the state for reporting purposes,” the release states. “Patients with positive test results will be contacted with instructions on how to care for themselves at home, symptom management, and when to contact health care provider if symptoms worsen.”
As of Monday, there were 28 positive cases, one death and six people have recovered. There have been 762 negative test results and still 265 pending, according to the state's health department website with COVID-19 updated daily.
“Our model suggests up to 30% of our population could get sick,” Noem said. “That is literally tens of thousands of people in our state. Now, I understand that that’s scary for some of you, but remember more than 80% of infections are asymptomatic or cause mild illnesses.”
If a test is done to confirm or deny the infection, self-quarantine should be implemented until the results have been returned.
“We need to make smart decisions,” Noem said. “We know that where are today has been proactive. The actions that we’ve taken is working, but we still have a long ways to go."
