Gov. Kristi Noem said South Dakota will need 775 more ventilators in an effort to save the lives of hospitalized COVID-19 patients -- and that each breathing machine comes with a price tag of up to $30,000.
This doesn’t even account for the fact that ventilators are in such short supply throughout the nation that President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950 to force certain manufacturers, including General Motors Co., to build the devices.
Also during her Monday news conference, Noem made it official that public school students across South Dakota will not return to the classroom for the 2019-20 academic term.
On Friday, Noem released projections that showed as many as 600,000 South Dakotans could eventually be infected with COVID-19. That is a full 70% of the state’s population.
Moreover, Noem said the peak for COVID-19 in the state is not expected until at least mid-June.
“Given the projections of the modeling that we’ve seen, it just doesn’t make sense to bring our kids back into the school buildings this year,” Noem said on Monday. “The Department of Education will continue working with our schools to determine what this means for remote learning throughout the end of the school year.”
Noem said her own son is one of the seniors who will not have anything close to a normal graduation this year.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors who really didn’t know that their year would end like this,” she added. “I do know that this is a time that we all can support each other-- encourage each other.”
As for the ventilators, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said projections show South Dakota will need 1,300, but now only has 525.
“We are actively seeking them. We do know they’re in short supply,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
In a related matter, Noem issued an executive order for people ages 65-plus living in either Minnehaha or Lincoln counties to stay home if they have “chronic conditions,” such as heart disease, lung disease or kidney disease.
“If we keep more of the vulnerable population home, keep them healthy, it will be less ventilators that will be necessary in the state of South Dakota,” Noem added.
Minnehaha and Lincoln counties are home to the state’s largest population center: Greater Sioux Falls. More than half (164) of the state’s 288 positive COVID-19 cases come from one of those two counties.
“Only critical trips will be allowed,” Noem added of those senior citizens impacted by the order.
Meanwhile, the National Guard is moving in to establish 100-bed temporary hospitals in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Noem said National Guard officials will decide whether to retrofit existing structures to serve as hospitals, or to use different facilities.
“Just know that we understand your struggles,” Noem added.
COVID-19 Breakdown
Confirmed cases for South Dakota: 288 (+48)
By County:
Stanley - 0
Hughes - 3 (0)
Lincoln-23 (1)
Minnehaha-140 (+36)
Yankton - 18 (+4)
Confirmed cases for U.S.:
330,891 (+26,065)
By State:
New York - 119,435
New Jersey - 37,505
Michigan - 15,718
California - 13,438
Louisiana - 13,010
Confirmed cases for World:
1.21 million
By Nation:
U.S. - 330,891
Spain - 130,759
Italy - 128,948
Germany - 95,391
China - 83,005
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.