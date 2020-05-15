South Dakota Department of Health officials reported one more death in Minnehaha County and 95 new positive cases across the state on Friday, May 15, just before noon in the daily DoH teleconference COVID-19 briefing.
While there were no updates to the community impact map, both Hughes and Stanley counties added one more positive, active case to each sided of the Missouri River, according to the report.
The other counties with new cases included one in each Charles Mix, Clay, Corson, Roberts, Sanborn and Turner. There were two each in Grant and Todd counties, three in Lincoln, Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties, four in Yankton County, 19 in Brown County and 51 in Minnehaha County.
As of Friday, Hughes County had four active cases and Stanley had two.
There were 846 new negative tests results Friday, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
Clayton does the reading of the daily numbers during the teleconference, in addition to fielding questions regarding safety protocols and some medical processes.
State officials, as well announced the previous day, Thursday, in the coming week a mass testing event across the state will be starting up at all “vulnerable populations.”
“I am very pleased to share with folks that we will be beginning some mass testing of vulnerable populations starting next week in the state of South Dakota,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “I want to remind people that mass testing is really point-in-time specific, but can be a foundation where we might be seeing COVID cases, especially among people that aren’t showing symptoms.”
Across the state, most of the nation and world, older populations constitute the majority of deaths from COVID-19. In South Dakota, of the 44 people to have died, only two were under 50. The youngest so far, in the 30-39 age group, had preexisting medical conditions, state officials said.
The other 42 deaths occurred in people ages 50 and over, with 24 deaths in the 80 and older category.
It should be noted 39 of the 44 deaths have all occurred among Minnehaha County residents.
The money to pay for the testing is already in the state’s possession.
“The funding for the mass testing will come out of the CARES Act funding that the state received. That’s the $1.25 billion,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
As state officials begin to ramp up testing, in the news again, reported by both Newsweek and National Public Radio, a new study had come out, this time from New York University Langone Health, citing a large number of false negatives recorded while using the Abbott ID Now machine.
The Capital Journal previously reported last month Abbott had acknowledged a potential deficiency in the collection and testing of specimens, resulting in incorrect test results.
There are 13 new Abbott Rapid ID NOW machines deployed across eight parts of the state, Malsam-Rysdon said. Though they had some hiccups out of the gate, according to a published report, things are working better, the state said.
The first article by National Public Radio showed Abbott said the machine “performs as expected” and they “have confidence in the performance of the test.”
Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic tested and confirmed 239 positive samples and returned only approximately 204 positive results, according to the NPR article published last month.
In the previous article it was stated Abbott was made aware of the issue and offered a solution requiring no new effort to rectify the bug, and the issue had been solved, Clayton said in April.
On Thursday May 14, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the use of the Abbott machines.
“Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to early data that suggest potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19. Specifically, the test may return false negative results,” the FDA news release on Thursday said.
Both the Newsweek and NPR piece referenced the release from the FDA.
Abbott continues to evolve how the specimens are collected, transported and processed, Clayton said.
“I think it does also help raise an important point of appropriate specimen collection in general,” Clayton said. “You do need to have a person who is trained to do those specimen collections so that they are able to collect a quality sample across any platform that is used.”
With the mass testing event scheduled to begin statewide next week, yes, state officials are confident long-term care facilities will have their nursing staffs able to administer the specimen retrieval and test, Malsam-Rysdon said.
In the following phase, to include assisted living circumstances, the state is working to ensure they have appropriate staff for its collection there too, she said.
“Following mass testing, we will be doing ongoing random testing to ensure that we are staying ahead of COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Again, focusing on vulnerable populations.”
Despite the mass testing, people still need to remain vigilant and dedicated.
“Individuals need to make sure they are taking appropriate precautions as they’re doing that and getting out a little bit more,” Clayton said. "That does include making sure they are washing their hands frequently, use of a cloth face mask is something that is encouraged as well.”
