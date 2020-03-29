With a mic check, one-two, one-two, Stanley County Commissioners began their meeting with two folks practicing extra social distancing, via speakerphone in the basement meeting room at the Stanley County Courthouse, March 26.
There were really only two things on the agenda for the evening’s meeting after the audio was good and pledges were made.
South Dakota Sixth Judicial Circuit Magistrate Judge Tara Adamski addressed the commission on the developing needs of the court during the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective Monday morning, all entrances to the courthouse will be locked. Employees will be required to use their personal entry keys. Business will continue amid the closure.
“Court operations will remain open per the Presiding Judge and South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice,” the Stanley County Commissioners’ news release stated. “The courtroom will be accessible to the public on court days. Courtroom attendees will be directed to enter through the east doors and only allowed in the courtroom area.”
Stanley County reminded those in attendance that transactions for license plates, property tax, building permits, title transfers, document recording, vital records requests, voter registration forms and absentee voting can all be done my U.S. Postal Service, mail.
For business conducted in the courthouse alone, there will be a table with forms, envelopes and a drop box in the south entrance of the courthouse. Responses will be mailed, the release said.
For in-person visits, officials ask members of the public to call the specific department and speak with a person by phone before coming.
“We haven’t closed the courts and we don’t intend to close the courts. We are doing our best to push anything that is not essential off to a later date,” Adamski said.
They are trying to spread out, reduce and minimize the traffic through the courts during the current situation, she said.
A commissioner asked if the courts were testing the temperature of people when they tried to access the courts, as is being done at the hospitals, he said.
“We don’t have any medical people to do anything like that,” Adamski said.
In one instance, Adamski tells of a recent incident in treatment court where someone’s words made them sound like a risk. They were separated, questioned and the nurse was summoned.
The nurse did not come, but sent a temperature gauge and a lawyer tested the person in question. There was no fever, and court continued.
“We are doing what we can, the best we can,” Adamski said.
There have been no reports of any positive cases of COVID-19 from Stanley County, while there is still only one officially confirmed for Hughes County.
A reopening decision will be reevaluated at the next commission meeting April 7.
