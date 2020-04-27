Over the weekend, South Dakota added one new coronavirus-related death, Stanley County acquired another positive case and there were 205 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
State head epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton “kicked the call off,” as usual, with the announcement of 33 new cases reported Monday, April 27, and no deaths.
The death was announced in the total numbers breakdown of the state during the briefing introduction and not identified further in any singular fashion.
The other counties with new cases include one in Douglas, one in Brookings, three in Lincoln and 26 in Minnehaha County.
The new cases for the following age groups include:
Five for 0-19.
Five for 20-29.
Three for 30-39.
Five for 40-49.
Six for 50-59.
Five for 60-69.
Three for 70-79.
As of Monday, the total numbers from the Smithfield cluster of cases that tested positive for COVID-19 include 850 employees and 245 close contacts of those employees.
The number of new employee cases from Smithfield has begun to decrease, yet the close contacts amount is starting to slowly increase.
From Friday to Monday, employee cases increased from 827 to 850, but the close contacts jumped 39, a number more than half of last week’s increase.
“We would anticipate that individuals from Smithfield, as well as any other business that does shut its door, that there would be fewer and fewer cases kind of over time,” Clayton said. “That’s a factor of both any potential transmission events that were occurring in the workplace as well as any other potentially susceptible populations that may have been exposed through other routes within the community. We do anticipate our total cases associated with Smithfield to be decreasing over time, as we have with any other cluster that we have in the state.”
The use of projections across the nation are being assessed with the same goal, and South Dakota is no different.
The projections, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon felt the need to reiterate, “are for the purposes of preparing for hospital demand so that we don’t overwhelm our health care system.”
“That is the approach the state has used, as well,” she continued.
It was announced last week the projected number of necessary hospital beds had halved itself from a projection of 5,000 beds down to 2,500 beds.
“We do continue to revise our projections as we get more data specific to how South Dakotans are experiencing COVID disease, and we will continue to update that model,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “You may be aware that we’ve seen a decrease in our projected number of hospital bed needs based on how we are experiencing the disease, so that’s good news.”
The state continues to advocate for the new phone application called Care19.
The government, including the health department, and the developers of the Care19 application are aware of a problem for Android phone users where the app would record location data incorrectly.
There has been an update released by the developers, and people should look for updates to download to fix the app, Malsam-Rysdon said. There have been other updates to refine the information gathering, Malsam-Rysdon said, but people have to keep their software updated for it to work.
When the app is working as intended, it should record a person’s location if they linger above five or six minutes, the time needed for the potential of infection to begin, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.