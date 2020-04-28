After Stanley County managed to go weeks with zero COVID-19 cases, the Fort Pierre side of the Missouri River is now up to six infections after officials confirmed four additional incidents on Tuesday, April 28.
There were no new deaths and 68 new cases across South Dakota, according to state head epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.
There was a death briefly listed on the department of health website, but it was removed and incorrect.
“I just wanted to put a note of clarification that a 12th death was erroneously reported on our website earlier today, and this has been fixed,” Clayton said. “This is also a good reminder the data are provisional."
The other counties with new cases include one in Buffalo, two in both Lincoln and Union and 59 in Minnehaha County.
With the four additional cases in Stanley County, it is now listed as substantial community spread on the community spread map.
Substantial community spread is defined as having five or more individuals to test positive for COVID-19.
The Smithfield cluster is seeming to lose speed with only three more employee cases and the contacts number only increasing by one.
The total numbers from the Smithfield cluster are 853 employees and 246 close contacts who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The breakdown of cases, by race and ethnicity, is indicative of diversity of the most populous areas in the state, Minnehaha County, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The Smithfield plant, the resulting cluster of cases and the over 40 languages and 70 dialects to navigate in the company, with almost half of the state’s cases tied to the cluster, is why there is a large demographic of minority people represented.
With the high number of black, Hispanic and Asian cases, yet not a large number of Native American cases, Clayton was unable to specifically attribute anything to it, he said because they have “more negative outcomes in other health areas,” that they will “as best as possible protect the population as well.”
There may be some success due to the reported checkpoints deployed in the form of checkpoints by local Native American governments to screen visitors.
Gov. Kristi Noem has said the state is, now, working with tribal leaders to coordinate the efforts.
For folks keeping track of the numbers at home, the dip in number of tests performed is, again, indicative of the weekend, and number of tests from people drops off, as the number of people decreases contacting their healthcare providers over the weekend, Clayton said.
The state does anticipate seeing the numbers grow again during the weekdays.
The increase in testing numbers could have been related to the Smithfield cluster and testing in Minnehaha County, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The number of deaths in South Dakota continues to remain low compared to the rest of the nation and world.
“I think that a lot of the death rate that we have seen is because we have been able to have facilities take proper precautions,” Clayton said. “That we have individuals in those high-risk populations that are specifically listening to the encouragement from Governor Noem to stay at home and limit their exposure. The other proponent of this is that a large proportion of our cases are accounted for in the Smithfield population. Which is a working population. Those individuals are able bodied individuals and so we have not seen a higher mortality rate that has happened in many other states because of all of those reasons.”
Going forward, the state announced it will be doing tests in the thousands soon. Up to 5,000 a day Malsam-Rysdon said.
“Testing and supplies and costs of actually running the tests is an allowable expense with some of the COVID response fund the state has gotten,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We do not think that there is any financial barriers to do the testing that we need to do.”
Making sure there is appropriate testing is the focus, Clayton said.
“The capacity is there to meet the need, whatever that need may be,” Clayton said.
The state has not exceeded its capacity for testing, Clayton said.
The recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have been modified over the past few days, a little bit, Clayton said. The state is now looking into testing asymptomatic folks the state’s retirement homes as a feasible option.
Noem continues to ask South Dakotans to be vigilant and not let up, even with the idea of restrictions being lessened.
The Cares19 application for smart phones continues to be updated.
“The developers again are continuing to improve the app and are rolling out updates as appropriate,” South Dakota Department of Health spokesman Derrick Haskins said.
When the app is working as intended, it should record a person’s location if they linger above five or six minutes, the time needed for the potential of infection to begin, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
