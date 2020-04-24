Stanley County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Friday morning in its daily update on the pandemic. Now, 22 of the state’s 66 counties remain without a confirmed case, as the state’s total rose to 2,040 and a 10th death was reported, the first in Jerauld County.
Stanley County's first confirmed infection also brings the West River count to 28 cases in nine counties. Pennington has 11 cases, Lawrence nine, Lyman two and Corson, Fall River, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Stanley and Todd counties each have one case.
Hughes County has had seven positive cases; six of them have recovered; out of 206 people tested, according to Friday’s figures released by the state Health Department.
In Stanley County, 31 people had been tested by Thursday’s report, with no positive cases. One more person was tested as of Friday’s report, and a positive case of coronavirus was reported, too.
The 84 new cases reported Friday, April 24 — based on data from about 5 p.m., Thursday — represent an increase of 4.3% from the 1,956 reported on Thursday by the health department.
The total number of people in South Dakota tested for COVID-19 since the first positive one announced on March 10 is 14,824; 12,784 of them — or 86.2% — turned up negative for the coronavirus, while 13.76% have shown positive. Of the 2,040 positive cases, 1,190 have recovered; 124 have ever been hospitalized.
Of the 2,040 confirmed cases, nearly 90% of them have occurred in Minnehaha (1,707) and Lincoln (116) counties, which comprise the city of Sioux Falls, where most of the cases are connected to the Smithfield Foods pork packing plant.
More testing is needed to know enough about how far the virus has spread in any state or other population, according to health professionals. No one has a firm number on how many people should be tested, but one guiding rule is to see a low percentage of the tests come back positive, as in 10% or lower, William Hanage, a Harvard epidemiologist told National Public Radio for an article published this week.
He said a higher percentage of positive tests shows clearly not enough testing is being done to “capture” all the infected people in a community, NPR reported.
South Korea, for example, has tested so many of its people, its rate of positive COVID-19 cases is 3%.
In the U.S., meanwhile, about 18% of those tested have come back positive, according to CDC figures. That doesn’t mean necessarily that more Americans have COVID-19 than people in South Korea, but that not enough of the population has been tested to show the real percentage of positive cases, according to Hanage and others.
So far, most of the testing in South Dakota and other states has been done on people who have some reason to think they might have the coronavirus, and random sampling of the general population has not been done, largely for logistical reasons.
South Dakota has tested 14,824 people by Friday, April 24, according to the health department; 2,040 showed positive for COVID-19, or 13.76%.
Recently, New York health officials did random testing on 3,000 people across the state in grocery stores and other public places, according to The Hill magazine and the New York Times.
It found that 13.9% of the state’s population showed antibodies in their blood indicating they had had the coronavirus. The percentage varied, from 21% of the people in New York City to 3.6% of the population in upstate New York.
For comparison’s sake, of a state with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths and South Dakota, with one of the lowest death counts.
New York has 19,424,000 people and 15,740 COVID-19 deaths; or one per 1,234 people.
New York has tested 695,920 people, or 3.58% of the population, according to published reports from the state.
South Dakota has 884,659 people and 10 COVID-19 deaths; or 1 per 88,466 people. South Dakota has tested 14,824 people; or 1.68% of the population.
Does anyone know if all deaths are being tested for Covid-19? Does the death rate from Covid-19 cover all deaths in SD or just the deaths of people who have been confirmed with Covid-19 and then died?
