Stanley County up to seven active COVID-19 cases; Four more deaths in state

Hughes County is back in the active positive cases of COVID-19 category and Stanley County added one more to make a total of seven active cases across the Missouri River, it was announced during the daily COVID-19 teleconference briefing with South Dakota Department of Health officials on Thursday, April 30.
Stanley County has seven COVID-19 cases active currently, while Hughes has only one, with seven cases recovered.
There were four new deaths from COVID-19 in the state as well, bringing its total to now 17, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
The daily update showed 76 new positive cases, eight new hospitalizations with the four new deaths.
The other counties with new cases included one in Brookings, one in Union, two in Turner, seven in Brown, nine in Lincoln and 53 in Minnehaha County.
The age groups of new positive cases included five in the 0-19 age group, 16 in the 20-29, 20 in the 30-39, 10 in the 40-49, 11 in the 50-59, six in the 60-69, two in the 70-79 and five in the 80 and over age groups, Clayton said.
During the past two days, Minnehaha County accounted for six deaths; two announced Wednesday and four on Thursday.
The counties the 17 deaths are from so far include one in Jerauld, one in McCook, one in Pennington, two in Beadle and 12 in Minnehaha County.
The Smithfield Foods pork packing plant cluster count has stagnated and will most likely no longer acquire any new numbers, according to state officials on Thursday.
“The focus is on individuals potential exposures leading up to the 14 days prior to their symptom onset, and with the Smithfield facility now having been shut for 14 days, we are not seeing that as a potential area where people are getting their exposure,” Clayton said.
State officials are willing to help notify the public when there have been situations with contact tracing difficulties where the state must resort to the "cable-guy-window-of-time-system" to look for potential cases.
State leaders have distributed public notification in recent weeks via emails naming close to a dozen different companies for people to see if they crossed paths with the newly confirmed infected cases. The notices said if a person is at a specific location on a specific dates within specific time slots, they should be aware of the potential exposure.
“We do have a focus of being clear around some of the business that are impacted by COVID-19, and that is why we have been continuing to report the number of cases among those Smithfield employees and I think this highlights the fact that where their exposures are occurring is not only within business settings,” Clayton said.
They monitored the Smithfield cluster closely, but when the 14 days expired, the longest known incubation period for SARS-COV-2 to cause COVID-19, they no longer associate new cases with the cluster.
“We have continued to see cases occurring within the community and even among other Smithfield employees that are not reflected in the current update numbers because they did not have exposure to the Smithfield facility,” Clayton said.
The numbers for the Smithfield cluster stagnated at 853 employees and 245 close contacts of those employees to test positive for COVID-19, and have been the same now for two days.
“You’re exactly right when you say the numbers are stagnating,” Clayton said. “The numbers we are seeing and reporting are not likely to change. Those are the cases that we had reported with this cluster and there is no additional changes we will be seeing in the future.”
In the briefing April 29, two counties in South Dakota were downgraded from substantial to minimal to moderate spread on the community impact map.
“The community impact map is being updated today,” Clayton said on Wednesday. “We do have two counties that are in the process of stepping down from substantial to minimal to moderate activity. This is a new process. We have two of those counties being Beadle County and Lawrence County that on the map, have moved from substantial to minimal to moderate community spread.”
Clayton elaborated what the specifics were for downgrading counties.
“The definition for that is that there are no active cases in the county for that county to be able to step down from substantial spread,” Clayton said.
For a county to make the final move from minimal to moderate spread, down to no spread, it must be free from new cases for 28 days, Clayton said.
The 28 days is twice the known maximum incubation period to develop COVID-19, he said.
There are decreasing trends in number of COVID-19 cases both statewide and for Minnehaha County, and this coincides with Gov. Kristi Noem’s “Back to Normal Plan,” Clayton said.
With the new plan coming down the pike, the expectation is, though things might be opening up, people should continue to be safe and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines outlined and updated on the CDC website, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
