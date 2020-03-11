Sports tournaments across the nation have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. That includes tournaments in South Dakota.
According to a news release by South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Dan Swartos, the State Basketball Tournaments scheduled for this weekend will remain as scheduled.
“The SDHSAA joins the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office in asking those that are vulnerable or at risk (older adults, individuals with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes) to avoid large events and cheer your team on from home,” Swartos told the Capital Journal. “All events will be broadcasted on SDPB television and sdpb.org. In addition, anyone who feels sick should not attend. We urge those who are attending to follow CDC recommendations in terms of washing hands, maintaining personal space, and more.”
Swartos said that the venues are taking additional precautions with the athletes, including frequent disinfection of game equipment such as game balls, chairs and locker rooms. Teams will not be engaging in pre and post game handshakes, nor will they be participating in any non-essential contact.
South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association League Director Dan French told the Capital Journal that this weekend’s State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament in Sioux Falls is also still going to go on as scheduled.
“We have been working with USA Hockey, the Sioux Falls Flyers and the Scheels Ice Plex on figuring out what we need to do for this weekend’s tournament,” French said. “This is a serious matter to us. It’s going around the country, and has even hit here in South Dakota. We want to make sure that our athletes and fans are aware of what they need to do, because we want everyone to be and feel safe at State Hockey.”
A memo was sent out to hockey families in the SDAHA on Wednesday morning. Like the State Basketball Tournaments, there will also be no pregame or post game handshakes. However, fist bumping with gloves on will be permitted. Each player should use their own individual water bottles. They are not to share water bottles or towels. Frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds with warm soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, is encouraged. Fans who are sick or elderly are encouraged to watch the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament on the Midco Sports Network, or listen to it on Today’s KCCR. Additional sanitizing stations will be provided around the Scheels Ice Plex.
