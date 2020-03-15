As people from New York to Los Angeles continue contracting COVID-19 — and governors from Ohio and Illinois order restaurants to close — President Donald Trump on Friday formally declared a state of emergency.
“It could get worse,” Trump said during a weekend news conference. “The next eight weeks are critical.”
“Short-term sacrifices will produce long-term gain,” the president added.
On Sunday, Trump and congressional leaders continued efforts to finalize a compromise on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which would bolster the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. It includes provisions such as enhancing paid sick leave, paid family and medical leave, enhanced unemployment insurance, food security initiatives and free and widespread testing, according to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
“Thanks to the members of the House for passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act: strong, bipartisan legislation that protects families’ health, economic security and well-being,” Pelosi stated on Sunday.
The act passed the Democratic-controlled House by a vote of 363-40, with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., joining the Democrats to approve the legislation.
“There is no reason to panic, but this is a real threat,” Johnson stated in a video message posted to Twitter. “It is more contagious than the flu and it is more lethal.”
Some highlights of the Democratic bill include provisions for:
$500 million to provide access to nutritious foods to low-income pregnant women or mothers with young children who lose their jobs or are laid off;
$400 million to assist local food banks to meet increased demand for low-income Americans;
$82 million for the Department of Defense to cover the costs of COVID-19 diagnostic testing for beneficiaries;
$250 million for the Senior Nutrition program to provide 25 million additional home-delivered to low-income seniors;
$1 billion for the National Disaster Medical System to reimburse the costs of COVID-19 diagnostic testing and services provided to individuals without health insurance; and
$1 billion in 2020 for emergency grants to states for activities related to processing and paying unemployment insurance benefits.
The legislation now heads to the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate for further consideration.
“Of course, senators will need to carefully review the version just passed by the House. But I believe the vast majority of senators in both parties will agree we should act swiftly to secure relief for American workers, families, and small businesses,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stated on Saturday. “I have canceled next week’s state work period so the Senate can work on this urgent legislation and reauthorize key national security tools that law enforcement need to keep us safe.”
In reacting to the House action on COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., late Friday tweeted: “Today, an agreement was reached between the House and the @realDonaldTrump@POTUS administration on a coronavirus aid package. I look forward to reviewing the legislation in the coming days to make certain it is in the best interest of South Dakotans.”
For his part, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., spoke of COVID-19 in his weekly address.
“With evidence of the first coronavirus cases in South Dakota, now more than ever, I am laser-focused on ensuring that our state has the resources that it needs,” Thune said.
“While the coronavirus outbreak is something we should all take extremely seriously, no one should be provoking panic or fear. We have some of the best health care professionals in the world, and we can all do our part,” Thune added.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon continue counting the COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, a number which reached nine during the weekend. Eight of those confirmed to have the infection are men, while one man has reportedly already died from the virus.
Statistics on doh.sd.gov late Sunday indicated:
Total Tests — 342
Confirmed — 9
Results Pending — 6
Negative Results — 327
“South Dakota’s health care system is prepared to identify and treat cases of COVID-19,” Noem stated in a video posted to Twitter on Friday.
Noem said anyone experiencing coughing, fever and shortness of breath should “stay home.”
“Wash your hands with soap and water; stay home when you’re sick,” Noem added in reference to those with symptoms.
