Something doesn’t seem to add up regarding COVID-19 testing in South Dakota.
The last week of February, officials said they could “stand up” the coronavirus test at the State Health Laboratory on East 4th Street.
The next week, officials said they had the ability to conduct 1,900 tests, which they translated to equal testing for about 900 people.
As of Wednesday, there had been 551 confirmed negative results, with 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and one death.
There were, as of Wednesday, 350 pending tests in South Dakota on hold.
“We have 350, approximately, that are pending,” Gov. Kristi Noem said during a Wednesday news conference in Rapid City. “Those are samples that have been taken throughout the state of South Dakota and are now at the state health lab waiting to be processed.”
Noem spoke Wednesday after reports of there not being enough materials to complete the tests.
“We’ve had recent orders that were indicated to us that they were locked down, coming to South Dakota, get canceled at the last minute; and that’s why we have now seen a shortage on those supplies and we’re hoping to get them very soon,” Noem said.
South Dakota State Health Laboratory Director of Communications Derrick Haskins declined to release more information than what Noem said in her Wednesday statement.
“At this time, I don’t have any additional updates beyond the information provided in the news conference,” Haskins stated via email.
