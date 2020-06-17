The Pierre Street Masters will hold their annual Dam Run and auto show, coronavirus be dammed
“We want the public to know we’re going to do it,” Callahan told the Commission and their audience on OAHE-TV operated by Callahan.
Many large car shows across the region have been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Callahan said. But “there’s a strong base of people who want to have something to do.”
It will be the 31st annual Dam Run, from Pierre and Fort Pierre to Oahe Dam and back.
The early August dates should work out well, maybe giving people on their way to or from — or skipping — the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally something to do.
“We are keeping things socially distant,” he said.
More than 100 cars came to last year’s Dam Run, some worth “well over 100,000 dollars,” Callahan said.
There are several events planned that give any member of the public plenty of time and space to take close ganders at the spiffed up vehicles, with prize money to win. The event planned at the state capitol is the only one of its kind known to the Street Masters, Callahan said.
The mayors of Pierre and Fort Pierre again will choose best of show, Callahan said.
Anyone interesting in joining the club can do it.
Membership in the Street Masters of Pierre costs $30 a year.
Write to: Street Masters of Pierre South Dakota, Rich Shangreaux, Membership Chairman, 112 W Elizabeth, Pierre, SD 57501; go online at pierrestreetmasters.com.
