Jackson Jordan, a third-grader at Pierre’s Kennedy Elementary School, is finding ways to spend time while stuck at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here, he learns how to cook with his mom, T.F. Riggs High School instructor Chef Jordan. This week, they made bread, sending an enticing aroma throughout the house.
The two are now making a series of different cooking videos called Quaran-Thyme for their cousins in Florida. They are also planning a cook along with the cousins to FaceTime making muffins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.