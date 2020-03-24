Jackson Jordan, a third-grader at Pierre’s Kennedy Elementary School, is finding ways to spend time while stuck at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here, he learns how to cook with his mom, T.F. Riggs High School instructor Chef Jordan. This week, they made bread, sending an enticing aroma throughout the house.

The two are now making a series of different cooking videos called Quaran-Thyme for their cousins in Florida. They are also planning a cook along with the cousins to FaceTime making muffins.

