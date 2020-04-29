South Dakota officials indicated on Tuesday, April 28, they are ready to begin mass COVID-19 testing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
In accordance with Gov. Kristi Noem’s “South Dakota’s Back to Normal Plan,” plans call for there to be two types of testing eventually in the public’s future.
The testing for people infected with COVID-19 will continue, but it will increase up to the ability for the state to test 5,000 people a day, Malsam-Rysdon said. The current capacity is 3,000 per day, but Malsam-Rysdon said this should reach 5,000 by next week.
The other kind of testing recently being discussed is antibody testing.
“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are actively reviewing what antibody testing really needs for public health, as well as the community at large,” South Dakota state Head epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. “There are some tests that are out there, that are coming online, that have better capabilities than some existing tests, so we do need to look at any test that is being used.”
It is not as easy as a prick of the finger and under a microscope for an answer. The test, also referred to as serology testing, requires a blood sample.
“Looking at specifically what are some of the overall limitations of that test specifically and that is something that individual providers when they are ordering that test need to have those discussions with their patients,” Clayton said.
In the blood sample they look for antibodies related to, in this case, COVID-19.
“There are a couple different ways, but it does require a blood draw in order for an individual to get an antibody test,” Clayton said. “The specimen collection is a little bit more involved than just a finger prick, but the specific nature as to how those tests are performed and how they are identifying antibodies is going to be based on individual tests. I can’t really speak on the generality.”
Antibodies are what the body produces to battle foreign invaders, such as viruses and bacteria.
To complicate things a bit, there are two kinds of antibodies.
One type of antibody develops during infection, and the other will develop after recovery. Again, with SARS-COV-2, which causes COVID-19, nobody knows the durations on anything yet.
The best bet for developing a vaccine, many in the scientific community believe, will be with the help of antibodies, as has been done with other vaccines.
Antibody testing is not an affirmation of infection. It is just an acknowledgement signpost doctors will potentially be able to see in people the body’s ability to fight the disease.
Testing for people infected will need to continue, and vigilance must be maintained about social distancing and extreme hygiene and protection of the most vulnerable.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Noem has said.
Marathon runners are patient. They are vigilant. They are determined. South Dakota will need to continue being all of those things to keep the curve flattened.
“Thanks to a strong commitment and respect for the principle of personal responsibility, South Dakotans have dramatically changed the trajectory of our initial COVID-19 projections,” Noem wrote in the intro to her plan for getting back to normal.
