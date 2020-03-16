“It was a blur.”
That’s what Oahe Capitals hockey coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal on Monday, when asked about how this past weekend was for his team.
The Capitals traveled on Thursday to the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls. They had a game at 9 a.m. the next day against the Sioux Center Storm. Discussions about whether the tournament would continue went on as the team was on their way. The team was told they would play without spectators about midway through their drive to Sioux Falls. That changed at about 10 p.m. Thursday night to include immediate family only.
The routine for the Capitals was off, since they weren’t allowed to get on the ice until 8 a.m. on Friday.
“We warmed up and had a lot of good mojo,” Steele said. “We carried that through the game, and played what was easily our best all-around performance of the year. It was pure jubilation to see these kids, especially the seniors, get through that first round hurdle that had tripped us up the past few years. It was a very emotional win for our team, and a memory that I will never forget.”
The Capitals defeated the Storm 6-2. They celebrated at Buffalo Wild Wings, where they sat and watched the game between the Brookings Rangers and Watertown Lakers. The winner of that game would play the Capitals on Saturday.
Toward the end of the game, Steel received a call he had been dreading. The tournament was postponed due to concerns with COVID-19.
“The good part about it is that we were together as a team to process the news,” Steele said. “We met outside of the Buffalo Wild Wings while the parents were inside. Breaking the news to the team remained one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”
In the matter of a few hours, the Oahe Capitals experienced the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. Seniors began to process whether their careers were over. Parents wondered if they would ever see their son play another hockey game.
Emotions were at an all time high. While that was going on, Steele found himself in the proudest moment as Oahe Capitals head coach.
“As each young man hugged his brothers, shed tears with them, and processed this moment, it was clear to see the love and care this team had,” Steele said. “While there were a lot of disappointed young men, parents and coaches, we all understood why it happened. Life is far more than any hockey game. This moment surpassed any victory that we had that morning. We had 20 players who genuinely cared about what each other was going through in that moment, who wanted to show their teammates love and to pour out everything they had for them one more time. It showed me we had 20 young men who will be great husbands, dads and men that know what’s important in life, which is the relationships we build with other people.”
The State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament is still postponed at this moment. A conference call will be held later this week to discuss the future of the tournament. While the Capitals may never know what might have been, they experienced great success this season. The Capitals made it to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016. They finished above their seed. According to Steele, the 2019-20 Capitals were one heck of a hockey team.
“The bond these players demonstrated in that parking lot after an emotional win that morning, and the emotional loss of their season, will be something they remember for the rest of their lives because of the relationships they build with each other through this great game of hockey.”
