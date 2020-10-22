The South Dakota Housing Development Authority has been awarded $10 million to assist South Dakotans who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and need help paying their housing expenses such as rent, mortgage, and/or utilities.
Households can get up to $1,500 a month. This is not a loan. It does not have to be paid back. Payment is made directly to the landlord, mortgage servicer or utility provider on the applicant’s behalf.
According to Amanda Weisgram of the authority, eligible applicants’ incomes can be up to 115 percent of the area median income, but must have a demonstrated financial need and are at risk of losing their housing. Incomes at or below 115% of area median income are: 1 person - $62,675, 2 - $71,530, 3 - $80,500, 4 - $89,470, 5 - $96,600 …. Eligibility information is also on www.sdcareshousingassistance.com.
Assistance can be used for past due rent, mortgage and/or utilities and may be used for future housing payments, for the time period of March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020.
Households who have current protections, such as an eviction moratorium, should inquire about this financial assistance.
Applicants can visit sdcareshousingassistance.com to verify eligibility requirements and to begin the application process. A listing of partnering agencies that can help households complete an application is at www.sdhda.org. Call SDHDA at 800-540-4241 or the Helpline Center at 211, or write to South Dakota Housing Development Authority. PO Box 1237, 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre, SD 57501.
The application process closes Dec. 18, 2020, or sooner if funding is expended.
If a family is not eligible for these funds, partner agencies may make referrals to other agencies that offer relevant services and resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.