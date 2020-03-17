Trump says Army to build ‘MASH hospitals’ for COVID-19 victims

On the same day Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed an 11th South Dakota COVID-19 patient, President Donald Trump said the U.S. Army is ready to build ‘MASH hospitals’ to treat thousands of potential victims in New York, California, Washington and throughout the nation.
“They do call them MASH hospitals, but the field hospitals go up very quickly,” Trump said during a Tuesday news at the White House in Washington, D.C. “We have all of this equipment in stock. And we’re looking at different sites in a few different locations.”
Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a total of 4,226 COVID-19 patients in the U.S., 75 of which have so far resulted in death.
As some may be familiar with the term MASH from the famous TV show of the 1970s and early 1980s of the same name, this stands for mobile army surgical hospital. This is a hospital typically established by the army for triage in war zones.
“I know (New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo) has asked us to look at the Army Corps of Engineers, which could perhaps renovate existing buildings. But the president also has us inventorying what you all would understand as field hospitals, or MASH hospitals, that can be deployed very quickly,” Vice President Mike Pence said during the Tuesday news conference.
“And the president has tasked us to evaluate, make available, and to consider every — every request from governors for either field hospitals, expanding facilities, or the Army Corps of Engineer that could retrofit existing buildings,” Pence added regarding the potential for more hospital infrastructure.
Meanwhile, congressional leaders continue negotiating a massive taxpayer-funded health care and economic relief package for those impacted by COVID-19. During the weekend, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., joined the majority to advance legislation in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives. Those provisions are now under consideration by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.
“This is not a time for fear or panic. It is a time to follow the facts, listen carefully to the experts, and take precautions to protect not only ourselves, but the most vulnerable in our society,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday while speaking on the Senate floor.
During a Tuesday Senate floor speech, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said, “Mr. President, when we’ve come through this outbreak, all of us want to be able to look back and say that we did everything we could to help keep our fellow Americans safe and slow the spread of this disease. “And the best way to do that is by following the guidelines we’ve been given – washing our hands frequently and thoroughly, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when advised.”
Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the legislation her membership overwhelmingly passed would:
Ensure workers who are sick can access longer term leave if short-and medium-term leave is exhausted;
Increase the scope of allowable uses of family and medical leave;
Expand refundable tax credits to provide support for self-employed workers, workers in the gig economy or other workers with non-traditional employment; and
Work to ensure that any action taken by the Administration balances the workforce needs on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis while ensuring that first responders and health care workers have access to the paid leave that they need.
“During negotiations, the Democratic House will continue to make clear to the Administration that any emergency response package must put Families First before any aid to corporate America is considered,” Pelosi added.
Also, ongoing cancellations related to COVID-19 continue to be the norm. The Pierre School District has announced that, “All activities, and facility use, have been suspended until April 1.”
