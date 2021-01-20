Vaccine

Shown is a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

30 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

83 (-9 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (same as Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

12 (-2 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

24,135,690Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

400,306Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

106,063 (+404 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

4,103 (-510 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,667 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

195 (-8 from Monday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

