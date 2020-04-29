In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Area United Way established the Capital Area COVID–19 Community Response & Recovery Fund in mid-April. This disaster fund was created to help local families as well as nonprofit organizations in our community as they respond to residents’ immediate and long-term needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Capital Area United Way has raised over $75,000.
Beginning Wednesday, April 29, local families and nonprofit agencies may apply for emergency funding by visiting www.capareaunitedway.org and clicking the appropriate link on the home page. Families and nonprofit organizations should allow up to two weeks for their application to process.
“We continue to be impressed by the generosity of our community,” United Way Executive Director Chris Maxwell. “Their donations are going to help many families and nonprofit organizations in our area.”
The Capital Area United Way hopes to raise $110,000 in funding for the COVID-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund.
Community members who would like to donate, may do so in a number of ways:
- Visit CapAreaUnitedWay.org/donate
- Text SDCovid to 41444
- Call BankWest at 605-224-7391.
The Capital Area United Way is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Established in 1989, Capital Area United Way has worked within the Pierre and Fort Pierre area to raise funds for nonprofit organizations providing impactful programs for our communities. For more information, contact Lindy Geraets at lindy.geraets@maxwellstrat.com or 605-412-4008.
