Public university students in South Dakota will not return to the classroom this academic year, as officials with the state's Board of Regents on Tuesday officially confirmed that all courses will be taught online for the remainder of the year to keep students away from COVID-19.
The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for:
- Black Hills State University,
- Dakota State University,
- Northern State University,
- South Dakota School of Mines & Technology,
- South Dakota State University,
- University of South Dakota,
- South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and
- South Dakota School for the Deaf.
The spring 2020 semester is scheduled to end May 8.
Students attending South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired will work with teachers remotely through May 1, consistent with state directives for other K-12 schools. Outreach visits have been suspended at both SDSBVI and South Dakota School for the Deaf. Audiology clinics will be closed until further notice.
No tuition or fees will be adjusted unless a student withdraws completely from the university on or before March 28, or the institution is unable to deliver a course online.
“This decision was not made lightly and was determined based on the recommendations of public health authorities and with the health and safety of the entire Coyote family and community in mind,” University of South Dakota President Sheila K. Gestring said. “We know that this is not the semester our students anticipated. We share their disappointment in the lost opportunity to learn together, to celebrate together and to be together. However, we are incredibly proud of the selfless way our Coyote community has rallied together to make the best of an unpredictable situation."
USD is urging all students to continue practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible to curb the community spread of COVID-19, Gestring said.
“We are asking our students, faculty and staff to stay home. What we do today will affect our friends, neighbors and families tomorrow. This is a temporary response to an extraordinary situation. With proper action today, we know life will return to normal,” Gestring said. "We are looking forward to seeing our students back on campus next fall."
“This was a difficult decision for all of us, and I know it creates numerous difficulties for our graduating students and their families,” Black Hills State University President Laurie S. Nichols added in a statement. “But this step is necessary to minimize the further spread of this virus for the health and safety of BHSU students and the surrounding community.”
