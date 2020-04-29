The upward trend has slowed the past two weeks on COVID-19 cases being confirmed in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health’s daily update on Wednesday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state grew by 47 to 2,373, or 14.1% of the 16,833 people tested. There are 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 1,492 have recovered from the virus, while there are 868 “active cases,” of the 2,373 total cases confirmed since March 10, according to Wednesday’ report.
From April 16 through April 29, the department reported a total of 1,212 COVID-19 cases confirmations, an average of 86.6 per day.
But the trend line has been from about 120 per day to about 60 per day, department officials said Wednesday.
The figures given each morning by the health department are based on data collected as of about 5 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases statewide added each day has gone down, from an average of 99.1 per day from April 16-22 to an average of 86.6 per day from April 23-29, according to health department figures. The last four days have seen 65, 33, 68 and 61 cases confirmed.
The numbers in Stanley and Hughes counties remained the same, at seven and six respectively.
But Stanley County's fast, late rise had people noticing. Stanley County, including the city of Fort Pierre, now has six cases of COVID-19, after 39 people have been tested, according to state health officials’ report on Tuesday, April 28. None of the six people with the coronavirus have recovered and there have been no deaths, according to the daily update from the state Department of Health.
Stanley County, which has 3,098 people, according to the 2019 estimate by the U.S. Census Office, didn’t have any confirmed cases reported until Friday, April 24. The city of Fort Pierre, with 2,160 people, makes up 70% of the county’s population.
The word among some around town was that the six cases in Stanley County are connected to the courthouse in Fort Pierre, said County Auditor Phil Burtch. It was a rumor that someone shared - anonymously - with the Capital Journal newsroom early Tuesday.
But there was nothing to it, Burtch said.
"We're all here, working," she said Tuesday of employees in the county offices. There were no known cases of COVID-19 connected to the courthouse, Burtch said.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said on Tuesday she knew of no reports of coronavirus cases among city employees. She will be looking for more guidance from state officials on how small towns should handle such a situation when several COVID-19 cases are confirmed in a few days, Hanson said.
Hughes County has had seven people test positive for the coronavirus after 236 people have been tested, according to the state health department report on Tuesday. By Wednesday all seven who tested positive hade recovered, including an inmate at the state Women’s Prison in Pierre who was reported on March 23 to have tested positive.
One way of looking at the numbers: a breakdown of the cases as of Wednesday shows that only 149 — or 6.28% — of the 2,373 cases were found in people under the age of 20; while 27.8% of the state’s population is younger than 20.
At the other end of the spectrum, 108 cases — 4.55% of the total cases — were found in people 70 and older, a demographic swath that includes 10.5 percent of the state’s population.
The 10-year age group with the most coronavirus cases - people in their 30s - has seen 550 cases, or 23.18% of the total; but that age group represents only 11.7% of the population.
All of the 13 deaths from COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, April 29, have been of people 50 and older. But it's difficult to draw many demographic conclusions when the actual numbers are so low, 74% of statistical professionals said.
(Those demographic population percentages are based on the 2010 Census when the state’s population was 814,180. The 2019 estimate by the U.S. Census is the state’s population was 884,659.)
