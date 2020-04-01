In Reserve Officer Training Corp, cadets learn early the difference between the leading styles of what is called command and control and mission command.
Command and control is where the all decisions are made by the leader at the top of the chain of command. It is inefficient, Neolithic and the first thing learned not to emulate.
The Army, and every branch learned its lessons and no longer uses it.
Mission command is where the leader relies upon staff and fellow leaders to do their jobs. They are all leaders and delegation only sounds French on Saturday Night Live.
In mission command, the leader makes their goals known. They then take advantage of the subordinates knowing their people, equipment and terrain and this style allows the subordinate to lead their squad, platoon, company or battalion the best way they know how, plus what seems a million more times efficient.
Gov. Kristi Noem was more patient than any colonel or general in her daily COVID-19 briefing from the Governor’s Large Conference Room in the Capitol Building in Pierre.
Despite the do-si-do of briefings Wednesday, with the Department of Health brief at 12:30 p.m. and before Noem’s brief at 2:30 p.m., it is the same usual suspects, with a similar dance, and now more cases.
“The update for today is that we do have 21 new cases that have been identified in South Dakota,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. “Of those 21 cases, no individuals have been hospitalized due to their illness.”
There were seven new recovered individuals announced Wednesday as well.
“So, fully recovered are individuals that do not have symptoms. They’ve been fever-free for at least 72 hours; they’ve been at home the requisite amount of time to insure they aren’t infecting other people,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said on Monday. “So these people are well and they are to do what they need to do on a daily basis.”
There was one new death to report, bringing the total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state to two, Clayton said.
There were 294 negative tests results announced Wednesday as well.
Overall, there have been 129 positive COVID-19 cases in SD, with two deaths and 51 people have recovered.
The breakdown of the 21 new cases by county was one in Beadle, one in Brown, one in Hughes, one in Roberts, two in Yankton, six in Lincoln and nine in Minnehaha County.
The age groups were one in 0-19 age group, two in 20-29, two in 30-29, six in 40-49, six in 50-59, three in 60-69 and one in the over 80 age group, Clayton reported. Of those, 13 were male and eight were female.
The new case announced in Hughes County is not related to the one case identified from the Women’s Prison.
“I think it’s important to recognize that 80% of individuals with COVID-19 will develop a mild to moderate respiratory infection,” Clayton said. “ For those individuals that do progress in their disease, about 15% of those individuals end up requiring hospitalization. A smaller subset of those, around 5% will require advanced care, and 1% or so end up dying from COVID-19.”
Two hours later, Noem pointed out, South Dakotans should not engage the national news and think to themselves, what is going on in New York State will happen in Lemmon, South Dakota. It will not, she said.
“I wanted to touch on the role of government in a crisis situation,” Noem said. “In this country and in our state, we have a government that is run by, for and of the people. The people have established national and state constitutions that place specific limits on the role of government in our lives. Those limits prevent us from taking draconian measures much like the Chinese government has done and what we have seen.”
There are limits in place making actions seen in some of Europe, most likely never to be seen here, she said. She also take the responsibilities to defend the constitutions, and people’s safety very seriously, but she also isn’t going to hold folks’ hands.
People are free to exercise their rights to work, worship and pray, she said. They are free to stay at home and conduct social distancing.
Since February, Noem said she has been clear, people need to take personal responsibility for their own health and the wellbeing of their families.
“They should be practicing good hygiene,” Noem said. “They should be washing their hands. Practicing social distancing to make sure that we are stopping the spread of virus in our state.”
Soldiers always roll their eyes at briefings with information about hygiene. The reality is, it unfortunately needs to be said, and said again, because there is always one person who doesn’t listen.
“Other than a select few, the work that the people of South Dakota have been doing has been tremendous, and has been incredibly effective,” Noem said. “We have been able to bend the curve a great deal.”
The facts, science and the data will guide the decision making on the ground in South Dakota, Noem said.
“The calls to apply for a one-size-fits-all approach to this problem in South Dakota is herd mentality,” Noem said. “It’s not leadership.”
Noem will make the hard call, if she has to do so, she said. First, she is trusting people in the state and the local leaders to decide what is best for their areas, relying on her staff of advisors and the numbers being examined daily.
No soldier wants to get the boss involved. Generally, bad things have happened when it’s the case.
