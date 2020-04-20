Whether they run cash registers, stock shelves or operate forklifts, employees at the Pierre Walmart are now required to wear masks while on duty to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer instituted the policy on Monday.
“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus,” a letter from Walmart CEO John Furner to employees states. Although most state and local governments do not mandate the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus. With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease.”
Also, the company continues toward its goal of hiring 200,000 more employees. Executive Vice President Donna Morris said so far, more than 1 million people have applied.
We continue to see strong demand in our stores, and at the same time, we want to give our current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so. In stores and clubs, we’ll continue to hire key roles, such as cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers. In distribution centers and fulfillment centers, we’ll hire additional fillers and pickers. And, we’ll also continue adding roles such as more drivers to our fleet,” Morris added.
